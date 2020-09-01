Ed Sheeran Welcomes His First Child With Wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran just announced the birth of his first child with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

The couple‘s new brand new bundle of joy, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, was born last week, according to Sheeran’s Instagram post that he shared on Tuesday.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” the singer wrote under a photo of some adorably tiny baby socks. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x”



Sheeran and Seaborn first met at school when Sheeran was just 11 years old. They ended up reconnecting in the summer of 2015 and that‘s when they began dating. Two years later, in December 2017, Sheeran proposed and the pair got married in January 2019.

Just last year, the couple appeared in their first music video together for Sheeran‘s single “Put It All on Me.” In the visual, the couple was seen in their London apartment dancing and cuddling in front of the camera.

Beneath each couple in the video was a caption with an explanation of how they fell in love. For Sheeran and Seaborn, it read: “Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard.”

“They made out at the castle on the hill,” the caption continued. ”A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.”

In December 2019, a couple months after getting married, Sheeran announced that he would be taking a break from playing shows after being on tour constantly since 2017.

“There is something very bittersweet about it,” the singer said at the time. ”I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”