Arnold Schwarzenegger serves up motivation working out to Taylor Swift music: Watch

Look what you made the Terminator do, Taylor! Arnold Schwarzenegger pumped iron on Monday working out to Taylor Swift ’s popular song ...Ready For It?. “Old, but no obsolete. T-bar rows are one of my favorite exercises. Here’s some Monday motivation!” The Terminator star wrote alongside a video from his workout session. The former Governor of California’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger reacted to his father’s choice of music tweeting, “Going crazy in the gym to Taylor Swift. Love It. Keep it up.” Meanwhile on Instagram, Patrick commented on his dad’s video: “Nothing like crushing a gym session to Taylor Swift. Feel you pops 💪💪💪.”
While the actor recently turned 73, he is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to exercising. Arnold celebrated his birthday in July with his ex-wife Maria Shriver and their four kids—Christopher, 22, Patrick, 26, Christina, 29, and Katherine, 30. Not long after, the former politician’s daughter Katherine welcomed her first child, daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt , with her husband Chris Pratt .
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Arnold and Maria were reportedly unable to meet their newborn granddaughter at the hospital. However, a source told People magazine, “As soon as Kat and the baby got home from the hospital, Maria and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] visited. They are both proud grandparents of course. They also visited over the weekend. Maria is making sure that Kat has everything she needs.”
Prior to his grandchild’s arrival, Arnold expressed his excitement over become a first-time grandfather. In May, he told Jimmy Fallon , “I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, a she or he, and have some fun.” At the time, Arnold noted that the “worst thing” that could happen to his grandchild would be if she ended up with his accent. He said, “I mean, that’s what we don’t want.”