Arnold Schwarzenegger serves up motivation working out to Taylor Swift music: Watch

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Arnold and Maria were reportedly unable to meet their newborn granddaughter at the hospital. However, a source told People magazine, “As soon as Kat and the baby got home from the hospital, Maria and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] visited. They are both proud grandparents of course. They also visited over the weekend. Maria is making sure that Kat has everything she needs.”

Prior to his grandchild’s arrival, Arnold expressed his excitement over become a first-time grandfather. In May, he told Jimmy Fallon , “I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, a she or he, and have some fun.” At the time, Arnold noted that the “worst thing” that could happen to his grandchild would be if she ended up with his accent. He said, “I mean, that’s what we don’t want.”