Channing Tatum is a shirtless author who wrote a children’s book while in quarantine

Channing Tatum can add now author to his resume! The “Magic Mike” actor’s latest Instagram post stopped us in our tracks. The 31-year-old posted a photo of his shirtless self wearing a paint-splattered apron, pink wings, a crown eye mask, and blue pants surrounded by unicorn stuffed animals and Barbie dolls.

In the photo, Tatum is seen reading a book titled, “The One and Only Sparkella” to one of the unicorns next to him. If you look closely at the book, you’ll see Tatum’s name on it. Confused? So were we at first until we read his caption.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading,” his post read.

“Sparkella” is considered a picture book described as “a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter,” according to E! Online.

In the book’s touching dedication obtained by People, Tatum wrote to his daughter, “To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known. You are my greatest teacher. My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created,” the proud dad continued. This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl…Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love.”

According to E! Online, “The One and Only Sparkella” will be published on May 4, 2021 and you can preorder a copy now.

