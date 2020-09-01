Did Loretta Lynn (88) and Kid Rock (49) ‘get married’ over the weekend?

Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock got ‘married’ over the weekend: ‘Sorry girls, he’s taken now.’ This is a rumor that started over the weekend and apparently ended with a surprise wedding on Sunday during Lynn’s son Ernest’s vow renewals.

The country legend, 88, and her granddaughter posted on Lynn’s instagram pictures of the loving moment mocking wedding to Rock, 49, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie.

This news went viral and even reached number one on Google Trends. The country icon shared the beautiful moment, “What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn‘t always easy--heck it’s not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I’m so proud of them and wish them years of happiness. Things got crazy then--my boy @kidrock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!”

Guess what? Hours later, Lynn set the record straight. “Well, it didn’t last long, y’all but it sure was fun!” she wrote. “I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke—Kid Rock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast.” And for those who aren’t aware of this pair’s friendship, a source told E! News that the twosome were in this together.

“It’s a joke! They always tease each other saying they should just get married!” a source shared.