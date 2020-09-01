This is the role Keanu Reeves always wanted to play

Keanu Reeves confessed he would have loved to be part of X-Men as Wolverine, admitting that he always dreamed of playing the popular mutant in the mainstream superhero franchise. The 55-year-old actor is best known for his character of Neo in The Matrix, however he would have been a great fit as the beloved Logan from Marvel Comics.

During an interview on the SiriusXM radio show, alongside his co-star Alex Winter in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” Reeves said, “I always wanted to play Wolverine.” Winter chimed in and agreed with Keanu saying “it’s not too late, it’s not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine. I’m just going to leave that there.”

Andy Cohen was also surprised with the confession during the interview and asked, “Keanu is that real? Did you really want to play Wolverine?,” to which he confirmed his dream to have played Frank Miller’s Wolverine but added that it was too late now, and he was “all good with it now.”

Hugh Jackman made Wolverine famous on the big screen with his portrayal in the X-Men movies for almost two decades, starting at the beginning of the franchise in 2000, as well as in The Wolverine (2013) and Logan (2017).

This is not the first time Reeves talks about the popular character, the ‘John Wick’ star shared his love for Wolverine in 2019 stating that it would be “the only comic book role he would consider,” which inspired some incredible fan art by some of his fans as well as fans of the comics.