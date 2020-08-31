Bella Thorne Apologizes For Hurting Sex Workers By ‘Scamming’ Her Followers On OnlyFans

Bella Thorne is extending an olive branch to everyone she hurt by joining OnlyFans.

The 22-year-old actress caused a lot of controversy last week when she made an account on OnlyFans, the NSFW platform that reportedly crashed the moment she joined. The booming social media platform went on to hype up her record-breaking $2 million payday.

The backlash against Bella only intensified when OnlyFans announced new restrictions for creators, including capping fan tips at $100 and pay-per-view post charges at $50. Plus, in some countries, they extended the waiting period to transfer funds from the site to a bank account to 30 days instead of the usual weekly payout.

Smaller creators who has been using OnlyFans since before Thorne signed up blamed the former Disney star for these changes, claiming that she scammed those signing up to follow her on day one.

Creators and fans accused Thorne of causing these changes after she tricked paying customers by offering a $200 “nude” picture for purchase via the platform, causing an outpouring of refund requests when it was revealed that she was actually clothed in the pic.

The nude offer in question may have come from an imitation account since Thorne previously stated, “I’m not doing nudity,“ but still, creators are saying Thorne ruined the fun and is stealing funds from lesser-known talents.

“If I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry,” Thorne wrote in a series of tweets over the weekend. “I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex.”

“I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself,” the actress continued. ”Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.”

She went on to clarify that she‘s already set up a meeting with the people over at OnlyFans in an effort to solve the problems and discover the reason for all of the new restrictions.