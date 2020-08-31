Cher Says ‘Everyone In Vegas Heard Stories’ About Britney Spears Amid ‘Free Britney’ Movement

It looks like Cher isn‘t too surprised to learn that fans are concerned for Britney Spears and her well-being.

The 74-year-old has shared her opinion on Britney‘s 12-year conservatorship in the past, but she reaffirmed her stance on Twitter recently, proving she’s just as concerned as everyone else.

Following headlines that Spears‘ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, had been selected as the trustee of the pop star’s estate, Cher shared a link to a news article with her followers paired with some of her own commentary.

“She worked hard, was the golden goose, made lots of money, got sick, now she‘s the cash cow,” Cher wrote in her tweet. ”Does anyone who’s making money off her being sick want her well!? Someone who doesn’t want anything from her should look into her Dr. and her meds.”

The icon ended her post with three duck emojis, asking, “Is it a duck?” in reference to the old saying: ”If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.”

After she shared her message, a #FreeBritney advocate replied to Cher‘s message to share his sadness over the possibility that Spears is being taken advantage of by some “greedy family members.”

Cher‘s response? “Everyone in Vegas heard stories.”

Everyone in Vegas heard Stories — Cher (@cher) August 26, 2020



The story surrounding Britney and her family‘s control over her has been developing for years now, with fans growing more and more concerned by the day.

Earlier this month, Spears‘ attorney claimed that the singer “strongly opposed” to having her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her person. He ended up stepping down from the role, citing health issues, after allegedly physically abusing her son, Sean Preston, in September 2018. That’s when a court-appointed conservator by the name of Jodi Montgomery was put in his place and is now expected to remain in charge of Spears’ personal and professional decisions until February 1, 2021, at the earliest.

It‘s no surprise that Cher knows some things about Britney from her time in Vegas as she has a long history with Sin City as one of their original show girls.

Right now, the star has a residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, the same venue that Spears was set to perform at in 2019 with her “Domination” residency. In her cancellation message, the superstar cited her father‘s failing health as the reason for pulling the plug. Later, Spears told a Los Angeles court that her father forced her into a mental health facility to take drugs against her will.

Hopefully, someone with Spears’ best interest in mind can help the star get control of her own life and assets if these claims about her family are true.