LISTEN: Luis Miguel shares incredible duets with Celine Dion and Michael Jackson

Luis Miguel , el Sol de Mexico, who has positioned himself as one of the most important artists in the history of latin music, has shared incredible duets with Celine Dion and Michael Jackson on Instagram.

Since the beginning of quarantine, Luis Miguel had been very low profile. He is an artist who is known for his stage presence and big concerts, thus his absence had caused some curiosity among his most loyal followers. However, he reappeared with an Uber Eats commercial, in which his physical condition was of concern to his fans.

But now, he has returned and shared some beautiful music on social media. The first one is with the Canadian diva Celine Dion. He published a video singing the classic bolero ‘Somos Novios’ written by ‘el maestro,’ Armando Manzanero.

The single has achieved great reception among his 1.6 million followers who showed their amazement and admiration when listening to this recording.



He also shared collaborations with world icons including Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra.

