Lady Gaga crowned biggest winner of the night at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga was crowned the big winner of the MTV Video Music Awards 2020, taking the stage for the first time in seven years since her legendary mashup of Paparazzi and Poker Face in 2009; giving one of the biggest performances of the night alongside Ariana Grande , and delivering the long-awaited visuals and vocals of her latest music video Rain On Me, from her album Chromatica.

The pop superstar won five of the most wanted awards of the night, including Best Cinematography, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration from her hit song with Ariana Grande. The 34-year-old singer and actress also won the inaugural Tricon Award, rewarding her successful music career, incredible acting and philanthropy work.

Gaga delivered look after look as she gave a speech for each of the awards, accessorizing with stunning masks, and bringing the futuristic vibes to her ‘Chromatica II’ performance with an intense choreography right before the jaw-dropping ‘911’ transition. Ariana Grande featured her distinctive vocals and reminded the audience about the importance of wearing a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Sour Candy’ singer gave a moving speech regarding her career in the music industry and her life in New York, stating that being an artist was the only thing she ever wanted in her whole life, and that she “never wanted to be anything else.”

Lady Gaga missed the award for Video of the Year, going to The Weeknd for his song ‘Blinding Lights’ as well as best R&B. Other winners of the night included BTS, Miley Cyrus and Maluma , dazzling the viewers with their performances.