Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande prove how close their friendship is with gushing Instagram posts about each other: “You’re a queen! Wear that crown!”

Sunday was a big day for both Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga and the famous friends made sure to show their love and support for another on social media. The day kicked off with Grande receiving the news that she is the first woman to ever hit 200 million followers on Instagram.

Her co-singer and friend, Gaga took to Instagram to congratulate Grande. The “Chromatica” singer posted a photo of herself with mermaid length pink hair, a pink sports bra, and green sweatpants. The 34-year-old captioned the post, “Can it be tomorrow so I can perform for my fans 💕#vmas Condragulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You’re a queen! Wear that crown! 💕💕💕🧚‍♀️🧜‍♀️”

Later that evening, fans were wowed by Grande and Gaga’s performance of “Rain On Me” at the 2020 MTV VMAs. Gaga began the performance with an incredible medley of songs from her latest album, “Chromatica.” In true Gaga fashion, the singer had multiple show-stopping costume changes. Regardless of the costume, the 34-year-old wore a mask for the duration of the performance. Grande then appeared alongside Gaga onstage to perform this year’s hit song, “Rain On Me.”

Both Grammy-award-winning singers won the award for best collaboration and best song for their catchy hit. During Gaga’s acceptance speech for the awards, she proved just how close she and the 27-year-old singer are saying, “Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us. We‘ve both been through some s***...We turned our tears that felt like endless rainfalls into diamonds and I will treasure those diamonds with you forever.”

Earlier that day, Grande showed her appreciation for her famous bestie on Instagram and thanked MTV for being so safe with the virtual award show captioning a photo of herself saying, “happy VMA day ::) so excited for u see our first rain on me performance tonight ! @ladygaga is f****** incredible and i’m so honored to share this moment with her and u all 🤍 also just want to say thank you to @MTV being so diligent in making this such a safe & healthy experience for all of the performers and crew involved. it’s so greatly appreciated and i can’t imagine how difficult it was to figure out! see u all so soon! 🌧”