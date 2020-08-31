Emma Roberts confirms her pregnancy in a series of adorable Instagram photos

This will be the first child for both Roberts and Hedlund. The couple was first spotted together holding hands on an outing back in March 2019 in Los Angeles, according to USA Today. When Roberts and Hedlund first started dating, a source close to the couple told US Weekly, “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual and just a couple of weeks old.” Since then, the two have been private about their relationship for the last year and a half.

Prior to dating Hedlund, Roberts dated and was engaged to actor and co-star on “American Horror Story,” Evan Peters. Roberts and Peters dated in 2012, were engaged in 2013, split briefly in 2015, got back together in 2016, and then officially ended things in early 2019, according to US Weekly.

In regards to Hedlund’s love life before Roberts, the “Tron: Legacy” actor dated actress, Kirsten Dunst since 2011, and the couple were briefly engaged in 2016 before breaking up, according to USA Today.

Roberts opened up about the struggles of dating while being in the public eye in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard. … I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love.”

We wish the best for Roberts, Hedlund, and their little bundle of joy!