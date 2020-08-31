The most liked tweet of all time belongs to Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman ’s unexpected passing shocked the world. On Friday, the news were confirmed on the actor’s twitter account. Since then, the post announcing that the world had lost Boseman became the most liked tweet of all time.

Twitter confirmed the record on its own verified account by simply saying: “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”

A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

Boseman’s account shared a black and white image of the actor with a statement confirming he had lost a four-year battle with colon cancer. ‘Black Panther’ was 43 years old. The message went viral and now is officially on top of Twitter’s most liked tweet ever with more than 5.7 million likes.

According to the social media platform, the second most liked tweet was from Barack Obama in 2017 quoting Nelson Mandela. It was ‘liked’ more than 4.3 million times.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Tributes and tales about the ‘Blank Panther’ leading man have been flooding social media since his death. President Obama wrote a touching tribute to fellow superhero Boseman. The morning after news broke, the 44th President of the United States put out a powerful statement in his honor. Both reflecting on his time meeting the actor and the magnificent mark he’s left behind.