Is Brian Austin Green getting back together with Megan Fox?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted at MTV VMAs rehearsals together... after their steamy music video ‘Bloody Valentine’ gets a nomination. Wait a minute! At the same time, Brian Austin Green says he’s not ruling out a romantic future with Fox.

In May 2020, Green confirmed his split with Fox during the episode of his ‘With Brian Austin Green podcast”. During the program, he addressed photos of the Transformers actress out with Machine Gun Kelly that surfaced online. “We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me,“ Green said.

After many controversies, this whole situation seems bit confusing but the BH90210 star opened up about where things stand between him and Fox — who share sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7, with the actress.



During an Instagram Live on Saturday, the actor was clear on his current situation stating that although he and Fox are on different personal paths at the moment, it is impossible to tell what the future holds. “I never say never,” Green affirmed. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things.”

“We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” he continued. “Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.”

By June 2020, Kelly confirmed his relationship with Fox but despite what’s been said regarding her and Green’s split, people are criticizing the actress for moving on too fast with Kelly. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox got candid about how she feels regarding all the backlash she’s been receiving lately. “For whatever reason, people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut, which is crazy. I was in the same relationship for 15 years, you know?”



Despite what people are saying about Fox and Kelly’s romance, it seems that the couple is going strong.

