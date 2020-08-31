Rosalía shows her bold side as the newest ambassador of this iconic brand

International superstar Rosalía is the newest M.A.C VIVA GLAM ambassador! The Barcelona native bottled her flamenco influence, urban rhythms, and feminist ethos in a bold and fun matte red lipstick, that not only will enhance your lips, but also will help support people affected by HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community.

Committed to helping the makeup brand spread awareness about women’s and girls’ health and rights, the GRAMMY-winning artist will donate 100% of the lipstick selling price to support those in need. “It’s an honor to be the face of VIVA GLAM 26 and to champion, a cause that is inclusive, supports individuality and gives back 100%,” says Rosalía. The charitable campaign is also dedicating $10 million towards 250 organizations worldwide, serving communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

©M.A.C

“The incredible charisma, energy, and strength of Rosalía is the perfect incarnation of this vibrant, saturated red,” says Director of Makeup Artistry Baltasar Gonzalez Pinel. “Taking its roots in flamenco, Rosalía’s art mixes genres and emotions — it takes risks; it is full of generosity; it is pure brilliance.”

Indeed the singer’s generosity has had an impact during the coronavirus pandemic. The 26-year-old powerhouse performed at the virtual benefit concert “Se Agradece” to raise money to develop a vaccine. Rosalía also supported “Música Solidària del Baix Llobregat,” in benefit of Cornellà’s “Botiga Solidària,” a non-profit organization entirely dedicated to distributing food to those somehow affected by the infectious disease affecting the world.

Equally philanthropic, hard worker, and stylish, the “Con Altura” interpreter has found ways to keep herself busy and making music in 2020. Among her accomplishments this year, we can enlist her participation at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. During the gala, besides becoming the first Spanish female artist to perform, Rosalía also ended up winning the Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

The singer, songwriter, and producer released the conceptual single “Juro Que,” a song where she merged the flamenco sound she is known for. Weeks later, she appeared on “La Rosalía,” a Youtube documentary produced by Billboard and Honda. The singer kept surprising fans with more music and dropped the ballad “Dolerme,” a song intended to help listeners cope with the devastating epidemic/ The song also encourages listeners to stay calm during isolation and learn from its consequences, including heartbreaks.

Rosalía then took social media to share her friendship with Kylie Jenner , and days later, she announced “TKN” featuring Travis Scott. Immediately the song became a hit, and for the first time, the singer appeared in the US Billboard Hot 100, ranking at number 66. The global sensation kept working, and on June 22, she released a collaboration with Arca, titled “KLK.”

After the success of “TKN,” she started recording a new conceptual album that will include a collaboration with Billie Eilish. The songstress also traveled to Puerto Rico and recorded sessions with Lunay, Rauw Alejandro, and Tego Calderón.

There’s no doubt the singer’s career will continue growing. Congratulations Rosalía on all your success!