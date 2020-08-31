2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

Bella Hadid sexy look at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

The supermodel wore a sexy sheer top paired with fitted black trousers

 Bella Hadid  looked stunning while presenting Lady Gaga  with the Tricon Award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards celebrated in New York.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals©GettyImages

The supermodel wore a sexy sheer top paired with fitted black trousers. She was styled by Carlos Nazario. The whole vibe was very retro, very 90s. The black pleated trousers were hip and elegant, with low-slung and slightly loose in the waist. The top was design by Nensi Dojaka; a bodysuit that included a cutout right beneath the darker strip of fabric.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards - Show©GettyImages

The supermodel completed her outfit with oversize gold hoop earrings, a chainlink bracelet, and chainstrap, square-toe shoes. Hadid posted on her Instagram, her excitement to be presenting at the VMS.

“VMA’s🖤 Presenting a very very special award !!! This is going to be insane !!!!” Hadid wrote on Instagram.

 
2020 MTV Video Music Awards - Show©GettyImages

