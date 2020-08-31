Bella Hadid sexy look at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Bella Hadid looked stunning while presenting Lady Gaga with the Tricon Award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards celebrated in New York.

©GettyImages

The supermodel wore a sexy sheer top paired with fitted black trousers. She was styled by Carlos Nazario. The whole vibe was very retro, very 90s. The black pleated trousers were hip and elegant, with low-slung and slightly loose in the waist. The top was design by Nensi Dojaka; a bodysuit that included a cutout right beneath the darker strip of fabric.

