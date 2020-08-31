Maluma wins first-ever VMA plus Papi Juancho shines on stage with ‘Hawái’

Maluma just made history at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA). He was on stage performing his tropical hit “Hawái” and winning his first-ever VMA for best Latin video for ‘Qué Pena!’ with J Balvin . The song was released in September 2019, and the music video has since gained over 200 million views on YouTube.



The Colombian singer said “Wow. Oh, my god. I can‘t believe this. This is beautiful... Thank you very much guys this is for you. I’m going to say it in Spanish because I feel very proud to be Latin. And everything I do, I do it for them. To my family, I love you so much.”

Watch his performance below:

Last week, Spotify announced the Colombian star’s latest album Papi Juancho, along with a “campy, overly-scripted” mini-series. Maluma teamed up with the digital music service to create three episodes titled Diablo Papi, Radio Papi, and Workout Papi. Fans will be able to hear the inspiration behind three of the Latin Grammy winner’s favorite songs from his newly released album. Each episode will feature a wardrobe, set-design, and scripts with Maluma’s alter-ego Papi Juancho in an 80’s-inspired style that matches up with the specific song he is speaking about.

©Courtesy of Spotify

Maluma surprised fans by releasing his fifth studio album. “This year has been, like, full of surprises, and they’ve not been that positive,” the Hawái singer told The Post. “I wanted to give a good, very positive surprise.”