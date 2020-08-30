VMAs 2020: What to except from Ariana Grande, Maluma and more

MTV’s Video Music Awards is fueled by controversial and GIFable moments, so what will they be like in 2020 - a year when controversy runs amok? Well, for one thing: they’ll be star-studded. The awards ceremony is stacked with a lineup of powerhouse performers and presenters enticing enough to make us countdown the hours on the couch all day. Keep reading to find out how you can stream the show, what to expect and more!

How to watch the 2020 VMAs?

The VMAs will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW. If you don’t have cable - never fear! You’ll be able to stream the show on MTV.com or the MTV app, in addition to Live TV streaming services.

Will there be a VMAs pre-show?

Yes! Although no red carpet walks will be had, you can tune in at 6:30 p.m. ET to watch warm-up performances by Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, and Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and blackbear.

When are the 2020 VMAs?

The big show kicks off on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Where are the 2020 VMAs?

Despite a global pandemic, the show must go on! Producers have taken major precautions to ensure safety is paramount. The backdrop for this year‘s show is New York City, featuring performances set outside, with limited or no live audiences. Brooklyn’s Barclays Center will still serve as the main hub.

Who’s hosting the 2020 VMAs?

Let’s have a Keke! That’s right… Keke Palmer is set to host the ceremony, which means you can expect a good time. “We’re thrilled to have the multitalented Keke Palmer as this year’s ‘VMAs’ host,” said Bruce Gillmer of ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Who’s presenting at the 2020 VMAs?

Anthony Ramos

Bebe Rexha

Bella Hadid

Drew Barrymore

Jaden Smith

Joey King

Kelly Clarkson

Machine Gun Kelly

Madison Beer

Nicole Richie

Sofia Carson

Travis Barker

Who’s performing at the 2020 VMAs?

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

CNCO

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Maluma

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Stay tuned to HOLA! USA for more coverage.