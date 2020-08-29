Kobe Bryant’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia is Vanessa Bryant’s lookalike in this sweet new picture

In addition, Natalia is now officially a senior! On her private Instagram, Vanessa recently posted a photo of her oldest daughter showing a big smile and holding a sign with her next life journey in high school, “Back to school 2020. This year looks different but I will succeed.” Vanessa captioned the photo: “Our #Senior @nataliabryant #12thgrade #distancelearning #backtoschool 📚 #KobeBryantDay ❤️.”

Finally, on August 23, which would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, Natalia posted an emotional and sincere tribute to her father on social media. “Happy Birthday Dad❤️ I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always. Always, Slim.”