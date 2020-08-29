Kobe Bryant’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia is Vanessa Bryant’s lookalike in this sweet new picture

17-year-old Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late NBA great Kobe Bryant , posted a beautiful picture posing with her mom, Vanessa Bryant . “Momma and me @vanessabryant ❤️ Thank you @brianbowensmith”, read the post on Natalia’s Instagram account.
In the picture, the resemblance is striking with mother and daughter look alike. The black and white photo shows Natalia and Vanessa side by side with those eyes and that hair!
Vanessa Bryant shares adorable images of former NBA Paul Gasol spending time with Kobe’s Daughters
In addition, Natalia is now officially a senior! On her private Instagram, Vanessa recently posted a photo of her oldest daughter showing a big smile and holding a sign with her next life journey in high school, “Back to school 2020. This year looks different but I will succeed.” Vanessa captioned the photo: “Our #Senior @nataliabryant #12thgrade #distancelearning #backtoschool 📚 #KobeBryantDay ❤️.”
Finally, on August 23, which would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, Natalia posted an emotional and sincere tribute to her father on social media. “Happy Birthday Dad❤️ I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always. Always, Slim.”
