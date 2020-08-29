barack obama chadwick boseman

Barack Obama’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman will break your heart

and then put it back together again

 Barack Obama  wrote a touching tribute to fellow superhero Chadwick Boseman. The morning after news broke of the Black Panther lead’s shocking death, the 44th President of the United States put out a powerful statement in his honor. Both reflecting on his time meeting the forever-43-year-old and the magnificent mark he’s left behind, Barack managed to honor the Marvel star in just three prolific sentences.

Barack Obama honored Chadwick Boseman after he lost his battle with cancer

“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson,” Barack wrote on Twitter. “You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.” His later point is simultaneously heart-shattering and inspiring. Chadwick was battling colon cancer privately while publicly portraying the historic superhero the world needed.

  
Barack’s words were accompanied by Chadwick’s own, commenting on a retweet of one of the actor’s tweets. “Thanks for your service and for your advice,” Chadwick tweeted back in July of 2016 along with a photo of the pair. He added: “#theprinceandthepresident #inthehousethatslavesbuilt #tbt #DemsinPhilly.”

The former president is certainly not the only high profile person to push out a tribute to Chadwick. Read below for some more:

Angela Bassett

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

 

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on

 

Brie Larson

 

Chris Evans

 

Chris Hemsworth

 

Chris Pratt

 

Gwyneth Paltrow

 

Jennifer Garner

 

Lady Gaga

Naomi Campbell

 

Octavia Spencer

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 I have to say this because it’s on my heart. We all must do and be better about how we discuss people aesthetically. I remember reading things people were saying about Chadwick’s dramatic weight loss without ever considering his circumstances. Now, my heart is breaking because a young and vital talent has ascended, and I pray he never felt the withering assault of public scrutiny. I pray that his family knows just how beloved he is. That he was always a perfect gentleman with strong convictions. Always gracious. Graceful. Many of us are inconsolable right now; but I’ve put my mother on the case. I’ve prayed and asked her to show him around heaven and to look in on us every once in a while!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

 

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer) on

 

Salma Hayek

 

Selma Blair

 

Tom Holland

 

Trevor Noah

 

Viola Davis

 
 

Zoe Saldana

 

