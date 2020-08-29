Barack Obama’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman will break your heart

Barack Obama wrote a touching tribute to fellow superhero Chadwick Boseman. The morning after news broke of the Black Panther lead’s shocking death, the 44th President of the United States put out a powerful statement in his honor. Both reflecting on his time meeting the forever-43-year-old and the magnificent mark he’s left behind, Barack managed to honor the Marvel star in just three prolific sentences.

©@barackobama Barack Obama honored Chadwick Boseman after he lost his battle with cancer

“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson,” Barack wrote on Twitter. “You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.” His later point is simultaneously heart-shattering and inspiring. Chadwick was battling colon cancer privately while publicly portraying the historic superhero the world needed.

Barack’s words were accompanied by Chadwick’s own, commenting on a retweet of one of the actor’s tweets. “Thanks for your service and for your advice,” Chadwick tweeted back in July of 2016 along with a photo of the pair. He added: “#theprinceandthepresident #inthehousethatslavesbuilt #tbt #DemsinPhilly.”

The former president is certainly not the only high profile person to push out a tribute to Chadwick. Read below for some more:

