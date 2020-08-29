Barack Obama’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman will break your heart

Barack Obama wrote a touching tribute to fellow superhero Chadwick Boseman. The morning after news broke of the Black Panther lead’s shocking death, the 44th President of the United States put out a powerful statement in his honor. Both reflecting on his time meeting the forever-43-year-old and the magnificent mark he’s left behind, Barack managed to honor the Marvel star in just three prolific sentences.
“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson,” Barack wrote on Twitter. “You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.” His later point is simultaneously heart-shattering and inspiring. Chadwick was battling colon cancer privately while publicly portraying the historic superhero the world needed.
Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020
Barack’s words were accompanied by Chadwick’s own, commenting on a retweet of one of the actor’s tweets. “Thanks for your service and for your advice,” Chadwick tweeted back in July of 2016 along with a photo of the pair. He added: “#theprinceandthepresident #inthehousethatslavesbuilt #tbt #DemsinPhilly.”
The former president is certainly not the only high profile person to push out a tribute to Chadwick. Read below for some more:
Angela Bassett
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever
Brie Larson
Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.
Chris Evans
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙
Chris Pratt
Gwyneth Paltrow
I was lucky enough to spend some time with @chadwickboseman on the set of The Avengers. I was so struck by his presence. He was the embodiment of the modern man; strong, intelligent, graceful, self-possessed. I am deeply sad to hear of his passing this morning. What a beautiful legacy he created in such a short life.
Octavia Spencer
I have to say this because it’s on my heart. We all must do and be better about how we discuss people aesthetically. I remember reading things people were saying about Chadwick’s dramatic weight loss without ever considering his circumstances. Now, my heart is breaking because a young and vital talent has ascended, and I pray he never felt the withering assault of public scrutiny. I pray that his family knows just how beloved he is. That he was always a perfect gentleman with strong convictions. Always gracious. Graceful. Many of us are inconsolable right now; but I’ve put my mother on the case. I’ve prayed and asked her to show him around heaven and to look in on us every once in a while!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Salma Hayek
We have lost a great talent, and a great man, but his extraordinary spirit and powerful legacy will live forever. My more sincere condolences to the family of @chadwickboseman We will forever miss him and remember him. Hemos perdido a un gran talento y un gran hombre pero su espíritu extraordinario y su poderoso legado vivirá por siempre. Mis mas sentidas condolencias para la familia de #chadwickboseman lo extrañaremos y recordaremos por siempre.
Selma Blair
Tom Holland
Trevor Noah
Yes this was our king. Not because we served him or because he ruled. But because of how he served us in everything he did. He played a hero on screen and lived like one in real life. From South Carolina to South Africa he made so many of us proud of who we are and for that he will always be our king. Hamba kahle Chadwick...Sizoku bona phambili. 📷: @imseangallagher
Viola Davis
Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 My heart cannot take 2020! Please God no more!!!
Zoe Saldana
Rest in Power King T’Challa. My heart is so heavy right now. Your passing has hit me hard. I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life. It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press. Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner. May the Universe deliver you to your promise land brother. ~ Que en paz y en poder logres descansar finalmente. Con lo poco que estuviste aquí, dejaste un legado increíble!!!