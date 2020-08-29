Ariana Grande sends ‘ice queen’ Selena Gomez jaw-dropping surprise

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream these days thanks to Blackpink and Selena Gomez . The 28-year-old entertainer collaborated with the K-pop superstars on their new single Ice Cream and, let me just say, it’s a BOP. Even Ariana Grande is a fan of the crooned confection, which has unsurprisingly set streaming platforms ablaze. Of course the Rain On Me songstress is a bit biased - she co-wrote it, after all. Ari showered Selena with a sweet congratulatory gesture on Friday, August 28, and you simply have to feast eyes on it for yourself!
What gift says congratulations on your ice cream song? An oversized ice cream cone floral arrangement, of course! Ariana enlisted a high-end florist, possibly celebrity-favorite La Fleur, to create a mouth-watering masterpiece. “Obsessed,” Selena commented on a photo of the pink and white scoop of roses in her Instagram story.
“Selena, Congratulations ice queen!” Ariana wrote in an accompanying note, signing off with: “Love & Gratitude.” Fellow singer Selena wrote back: “Thank you so much for everything. Your support means the world!”
Selena’s sweet tooth stretches far beyond music. For one thing, her Ice Cream feature was perfectly timed with the announcement that she’s partnered with the Serendipity Brands for a new flavor . She joined the commercial ice cream line, rooted in NYC’s staple haunt Serendipity3, to develop Cookies & Cream Remix.
“Growing up and loving the iconic Serendipity restaurant, I couldn’t be more excited to become a partner in their expanding brand,” Selena said. “For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls BLACKPINK and celebrate our new song ‘Ice Cream.’”