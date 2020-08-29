Ariana Grande sends ‘ice queen’ Selena Gomez jaw-dropping surprise

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream these days thanks to Blackpink and Selena Gomez . The 28-year-old entertainer collaborated with the K-pop superstars on their new single Ice Cream and, let me just say, it’s a BOP. Even Ariana Grande is a fan of the crooned confection, which has unsurprisingly set streaming platforms ablaze. Of course the Rain On Me songstress is a bit biased - she co-wrote it, after all. Ari showered Selena with a sweet congratulatory gesture on Friday, August 28, and you simply have to feast eyes on it for yourself!

©@selenagomez Roses never looked so sweet

What gift says congratulations on your ice cream song? An oversized ice cream cone floral arrangement, of course! Ariana enlisted a high-end florist, possibly celebrity-favorite La Fleur, to create a mouth-watering masterpiece. “Obsessed,” Selena commented on a photo of the pink and white scoop of roses in her Instagram story.