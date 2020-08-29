Did Scott Disick confirm that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together?

Earlier today Scott Disick had people going crazy after commenting “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” on a steamy bikini picture Khloe Kardashian posted on Instagram. Some may say the weird thing is leaving a comment like that under your ex-grilfriends sister’s thirst trap, but the real controversy was the ”confirmation” that Kardashian and her NBA baby daddy Tristan Thompson are back together.

Disick later deleted the comment but screenshots live on forever. Kardashian and Thompson have one child together and their relationship went up in flames February 2019 after it was revealed that Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods and Thompson made out. Woods was apologetic from the get-go and said she was blackout drunk and it was Thompson who initiated it. This wasn’t the first time that Thompson cheated on Kardashian either. While she was pregnant with Dream there were several reports that Thompson was cheating and even a video of him making out with two girls. The Kardashian’s later confirmed the reports.

Despite cheating on her while she was pregnant, Kardashian took Thompson back. Cheating on his pregnant girlfriend seems to be a habit for Thompson. He reportedly started to date Khloe while his girlfriend at the time and blogger Jordan Craig was pregnant with their child. In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Craig said she found out Thompson was cheating on her one month into her pregnancy after seeing paparazzi photos of him with Kardashian.

Kardashian broke up with Thompson after the Woods scandal but shortly after there were reports that she took him back. Kardashian denied these claims and insisted that the couple is just “co-parenting.“ Many have said that the Kardashian‘s were too hard on Woods when it was all Thompson’s fault. Whenever it has been suspected that the couple is back together people are quick to attack Kardashian and say she is playing a double standard and owes Woods an apology. After rumors that Kardashian was pregnant with Thompson’s second child spread in May, Kardashian tweeted, ”I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away.” She continued, “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

Kardashian and Thompson have been spending time together on and off during quarantine and have even vacationed together. But neither has officially confirmed that they are back together. In July there were rumors that the couple was engaged but a source told E! News, “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful.” The source continued, ”Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change.”