Breaking News: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez withdraw from NY Mets bidding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been in the news for the past 6 months as one of the main bidders in the acquisition of the New York Mets. As of today, the couple are no longer part of the bidding process. According to Lopez’s Instagram post (see below), she confirms the news with an announcement revealing the withdrawal.

Recently, J.Lo said she was excited about the possibility of making history in baseball, as she might potentially become the new owner of the New York Mets Baseball team. The Puerto Rican star, along with her fiancé, the retired NY Yankees player Alex Rodriguez , have been raising millions of dollars from different high profile investors, hoping they were able to close a deal.

Lopez posted, “Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! #NY4ever.”

