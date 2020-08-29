Did Scott Disick confirm that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together?

Earlier today Scott Disick had people going crazy after commenting “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” on a steamy bikini picture Khloe Kardashian posted on Instagram. Some may say the weird thing is leaving a comment like that under your ex-grilfriends sister’s thirst trap, but the real controversy was the ”confirmation” that Kardashian and her NBA baby daddy Tristan Thompson are back together.
Disick later deleted the comment but screenshots live on forever. Kardashian and Thompson have one child together and their relationship went up in flames February 2019 after it was revealed that Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods and Thompson made out. Woods was apologetic from the get-go and said she was blackout drunk and it was Thompson who initiated it. This wasn’t the first time that Thompson cheated on Kardashian either. While she was pregnant with Dream there were several reports that Thompson was cheating and even a video of him making out with two girls. The Kardashian’s later confirmed the reports.
Scott Disick vacations with Kourtney Kardashian. Was behind his public flirting?
Find out how much Kris Jenner ‘accidentally’ spends on gifts for her grandchildren
Despite cheating on her while she was pregnant, Kardashian took Thompson back. Cheating on his pregnant girlfriend seems to be a habit for Thompson. He reportedly started to date Khloe while his girlfriend at the time and blogger Jordan Craig was pregnant with their child. In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Craig said she found out Thompson was cheating on her one month into her pregnancy after seeing paparazzi photos of him with Kardashian.
Kardashian broke up with Thompson after the Woods scandal but shortly after there were reports that she took him back. Kardashian denied these claims and insisted that the couple is just “co-parenting.“ Many have said that the Kardashian‘s were too hard on Woods when it was all Thompson’s fault. Whenever it has been suspected that the couple is back together people are quick to attack Kardashian and say she is playing a double standard and owes Woods an apology. After rumors that Kardashian was pregnant with Thompson’s second child spread in May, Kardashian tweeted, ”I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away.” She continued, “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”
Kardashian and Thompson have been spending time together on and off during quarantine and have even vacationed together. But neither has officially confirmed that they are back together. In July there were rumors that the couple was engaged but a source told E! News, “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful.” The source continued, ”Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change.”
View this post on Instagram
I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️🥳
“She isn’t getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True.” Things might have sped up because along with Disick’s comment as evidence a source told People earlier this month that they have been together since June. The source explained, “She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True... And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy.”
Having a running mouth might just be a genetic trait for the Disick’s. Earlier this year he and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason went live on Instagram and started revealing family secrets including the fact that Kylie and Travis Scott aren’t together.