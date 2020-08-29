‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

Chadwick Boseman who played T’Challa / Black Panther in Marvel’s revolutionary movie Black Panther has died at the age of 43. Before his legendary role, Boseman played Black icons, Jackie Robinson, in the 2013 movie 42 and James Brown in the 2014 movie Get On Up.

Boseman also played Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s Marshall and appeared in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. Boseman’s publicist Nicki Fioravante told Associated Press he died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side. A statement on Boseman’s Twitter shared a photo of the star and read: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman....It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman never spoke about his diagnosis but in the statement, the family said he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer 4 years ago. They wrote of the actor, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.” The statement continued, “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.” The story is developing.

We send our love to his family at this time. Rest in power, Chadwick.