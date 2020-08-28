Jennifer Lopez is excited over possibly making Baseball history

Jennifer Lopez is excited over the possibility of making history in Baseball, as she might potentially become the new owner of the New York Mets Baseball team. The Puerto Rican star, along with her fiancé, the retired NY Yankees player Alex Rodriguez , have been raising millions of dollars from different high profile investors, hoping they are able to close a deal.

The powerful couple are part of an investment group, and are intending to make an offer to take over the major league Baseball franchise, owned in majority by the Wilpon family. J-Lo and Alex are competing against Steve Cohen, another buyer, and one of Wall Street’s best traders of all time. Cohen had reportedly made a $2.6 billion bid, however it’s rumored that the Wilpons are inclined to sell to Lopez and Rodriguez if they can make a similar offer.

Jennifer has no updates regarding the negotiation, but admitted that the idea of becoming the first Latina woman in a high powered role at the Mets, would be amazing, especially “in this day and age.” The singer and actress also stated that there are no females listed as principal team owners, and referred to the importance of diversity.

The 51-year-old star has a reputation for being a very successful business woman, outside and inside the entertainment industry. She also made the distinction in her latest appearance on Barstool Sports that it is “important for women to have positions of power that they‘ve earned and deserve,” adding that they can contribute in a way that is just as good “as any man on the planet.”