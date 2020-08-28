Gigi Hadid Explains What It Was Really Like Modeling For Her Maternity Shoot

Gigi Hadid knows everything about modeling, but the most recent photoshoot she did was different than anything she‘s ever experienced.

She‘s kept most details about her pregnancy--including pictures of her bump--fairly private over the past couple of months, so her recent maternity shoot marked the first time the 25-year-old worked the camera alongside her unborn child.

Since this experience was so unusual for the model, she shared some insight with her followers into what it was like to pose for pictures while having her baby bump on full display.

“I loved it,” Hadid wrote after being asked about the photoshoot by a fan. ”I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me.”

But while she enjoyed the experience, Gigi acknowledged that it “was definitely more tiring than working normally.”

“Got through the second look and was like, ‘Guys I think I can only do two more,’” she recalled. ”Hahaaaa.”

Even though she just got to releasing the photos for the world to see, the photoshoot actually took place back in July with Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi of Luigi and Iango take the photographs. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson styled the star and Erin Parsons did her makeup.

Hadid previously gave fans a glimpse at her baby bump in July, but at the same time, she noted the fact that she feels like her pregnancy is “not the most important thing going on in the world.”

“That‘s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends,” Hadid explained. ”Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”