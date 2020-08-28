A win for the culture! Model Karen Vega represents Oaxaca in high-fashion spread

Model Karen Vega shows how Oaxacan culture has ‘everything’ to be considered high-fashion. The 18-year-old posed for Vogue México y Latinoamérica’s July editorial spread wearing nothing but Mexican brands. According to the publication, this is the first time an oaxaqueña (Wa-hah-ken-yah) graces the Latin American edition of Vogue magazine.

For months, editors at Vogue México y Latinoamérica are using the platform to highlight the beauty, diversity, and richness of the Aztec country; however, this opportunity was unexpected for Vega. “It was a great surprise, from the moment I received the invitation,” the model says. “The day I had the magazine in my hands, and I could see my portrait in print, my family was incredibly happy. It was a dream that we thought was very far away or, perhaps, would never happen.”

Oaxaca is a state located in the southwestern portion of Mexico and is known for its indigenous peoples, cherished culture and ancient traditions. “It has a lot of folklore and traditions,” she says. “From when we were young, we participated in all of our community’s traditional festivities, so we grew up singing, dancing, and enjoying the celebrations. Living here is very inspiring because there is always a lot of colors and artistic expression everywhere,” Vega continued.

Although her name is recently getting recognition, Vega isn’t new to modeling or fashion. The Mexican beauty began her career when she was a kid serving as a live mannequin for Oaxacan designer Pompi Garcia. “I think that was when I became interested in the world of fashion,” she says. “I always enjoyed trying the designer’s dresses, having photos taken, and being asked to pose. From that moment, I knew that I had the talent to be a model,” she revealed.