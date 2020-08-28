Jennifer Lopez Reveals The ‘Full Circle’ Moment With Billie Eilish And Her Daughter Emme That Blew Her Mind

Even though Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest superstars in the world, her children just know her as “mom.” Still, even having such a huge celebrity as a mother, they get starstruck just like anyone else when meeting some of their favorite performers.

J Lo was recently a guest on her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez‘s podcast, Barstool Sports’ The Corp. During the episode, she opened up about the “full circle” moment she had with her daughter Emme and one of her favorite artists, Billie Eilish.

Alex asked his fiancée who she‘s a big fan of right now, and after admitting she loves Ariana Grande, the singer went on to tell a story about attending a Billie Eilish concert with her 12-year-old.

“We had a real moment at the Billie Eilish concert that was like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re bonding right now, this is amazing, I love you!” as Rodriguez chimed in, saying, “And Emme started crying.“

Lopez continued, referencing her own tour and meeting fans: “Billie had just started her tour. And so every night I was doing meet-and-greets with my fans and they hug you and they cry and they love you and you get used to it, it’s like a beautiful thing you do.“

“You know, my manager, Benny (Medina) always jokes, like, that’s my favorite part of the show because I love meeting the people afterwards and hearing them and stories and all that,“ Jennifer explained. “And then I watch my daughter freak out over Billie Eilish. And he was like, ‘Oh, I was like…because she’s just my daughter and we’re just regular people.’ Right, but when I’m working, I don’t know… it was kind of like a weird kind of 3D vision of myself.”

Lopez continued the story, revealing that Emme gasped when Eilish walked into the room after the concert.

“Now she’s literally [in] tears because since she’s eight years old, now she’s 12, she idolized this girl and for whatever reason, her songs and the words she says she connects to and she loves her style and, you know, whatever it is, moves her,” she said.

“It made me think like, Oh my God, my fans, that’s why they’re crying. I don’t know… it never connected until I saw that my daughter do it,“ she explained. ”And it was… I’m not articulating it well, but it was a mind-blowing experience for me. It made me appreciate, you know, what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter. You know what I mean?! Like all of it was like a full-circle moment.”

For Lopez, it seems like she didn‘t truly understand how much she’s impacted her fans until she saw it happen to her own daughter with another celebrity. What a beautiful moment.