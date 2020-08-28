Penélope Cruz gives goddess vibes in newest Lancôme campaign

We can’t get enough of Penélope Cruz ’s newest Lancôme campaign. The long time brand ambassador is giving spring vibes in late summer in her recent Instagram post. Flaunting her beautiful toned body in an equally sexy and feminine ruffled lilac dress, the award-winning actress for sure made everyone stopped scrolling to admire her beauty.

The Spain native posed with her legs crossed in a chair covered with fresh pink roses like Antheia, the goddess of flowers, and flowery wreaths, according to the Ancient Greek mythology. Cruz, known for her role in movies like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Zoolander 2, and Wasp Network , was photographed by Nico Bustos, one of Spain’s most talented photographers. Through his artistry, Bustos was able to immortalize the actress’s effortless beauty and flawless glowy skin.

Within minutes, the 46-year-old received thousands of compliments and likes. “Hello, you look spectacular. Your beauty stands out more than the brightness of all the stars in the universe. Everything combines you perfectly. Long live Penelope. Congratulations. God bless you always,” wrote one of her fans in Spanish, while another asked, “How can a person be that beautiful,” referring to how unbelievably stunning the actress looks.

If you are also wondering how Penélope Cruz stays young and beautiful, look no further! Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared some of her beauty secrets, and we realized that the actress’s perfect final look is thanks to the way Vanngo prepares her skin. The MUA shared on social media a list of products he uses on Cruz’s face, especially during red carpets events.

The first thing he does is to apply the Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Sheet Mask, a product specially formulated to fight the signs of aging, and to make the skin feel firmer and look radiant. After that, the makeup artists continue to apply the Advance Genifique Youth Serum, a product dubbed as a miracle worker and based on the over 2,500 five-star reviews, this is a must-have.

To protect Penélope Cruz’s skin from the invasive ultraviolet rays and the visible light of our electronic devices, Vanngo applies the Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream SPF30, a sunscreen and face cream that also works as an anti-aging moisturizer.

For some people, “the eyes are the window to the soul,” but beauty experts know the importance of keeping that “window” from falling; therefore, the makeup artists use the Renergie Lift Multi-Action Eye Cream. According to Lancôme, this eye cream “visibly lifts and firms while reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and dark eye circles.”