Eva Longoria gets cheeky in a sexy white one-piece bathing suit while in Cabo San Lucas

Once again Eva Longoria is flaunting her toned body! The “Desperate Housewives” actress was seen in a sexy high cut long-sleeved white one-piece with a cheeky back, by brand Gigi C which goes for $240, while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Tuesday.
It seems like Longoria just took a dip in the water as her brown hair was wet and slicked back in the photos and her flawless face was makeup-less. Clearly, the actress wanted to capture all the fun in the sun as she was seen using a mini tripod to capture a few fun pics of herself on her phone. Do it for the ‘gram, right?
The 45-year-old actress isn’t shy to show off her curves. If you take a quick glimpse at her Instagram page, she’s posted numerous bathing suit photos of her looking incredible. Just earlier this week, Longoria shared a photo of her poolside with the actress’s adorable two-year-old son, Santiago. In the post, Longoria showed off her toned physique wearing a beautiful aqua one-piece bathing suit.
Longoria is proud of her body, as she should be. After giving birth, the 45-year-old gave her body time to rest and then got serious about hitting the gym routinely. She works with trainer, Grant Roberts, and primarily focuses on weight and resistance training, although Longoria isn’t opposed to changing things up so she doesn’t get bored, according to US Weekly.
In addition to posting fun bathing suit pictures to her social media, Longoria is also conscience about using her platform to raise awareness about topics that are important to her. Longoria has been very vocal about encouraging her 7.9 million followers to vote in the upcoming November election, on her Instagram stories and page.
She also participated in National Women’s Equality Day with a photo that featured Longoria posing with fellow actresses, Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera, Zoe Saldana, and Rosario Dawson. In the photo, each woman wore a t-shirt that said “Vote” on it. The post was captioned, “Here‘s to strong women- May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them!”