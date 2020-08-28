Eva Longoria gets cheeky in a sexy white one-piece bathing suit while in Cabo San Lucas

Once again Eva Longoria is flaunting her toned body! The “Desperate Housewives” actress was seen in a sexy high cut long-sleeved white one-piece with a cheeky back, by brand Gigi C which goes for $240, while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Tuesday.

©GrosbyGroup

It seems like Longoria just took a dip in the water as her brown hair was wet and slicked back in the photos and her flawless face was makeup-less. Clearly, the actress wanted to capture all the fun in the sun as she was seen using a mini tripod to capture a few fun pics of herself on her phone. Do it for the ‘gram, right?

©GrosbyGroup

The 45-year-old actress isn’t shy to show off her curves. If you take a quick glimpse at her Instagram page, she’s posted numerous bathing suit photos of her looking incredible. Just earlier this week, Longoria shared a photo of her poolside with the actress’s adorable two-year-old son, Santiago. In the post, Longoria showed off her toned physique wearing a beautiful aqua one-piece bathing suit.