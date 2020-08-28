Liam Payne is engaged to Maya Henry after two years together

Liam Payne is confirmed to be engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry after sparking rumors during a dinner date in London, just days before the singer’s 27th birthday. The couple were spotted together, and Maya was photographed wearing an eye-catching, sparkling ring, on her finger. The soon-to-be husband and wife kept their romance secret for months, and first met in 2015.

Maya attended a One Direction meet and greet when the band was still together, and they allegedly went on their first date just weeks after his high-profile break up with Cheryl Cole in 2018, keeping the romance apart from the public eye for a few months. Fans of One Direction and Liam Payne have expressed their excitement and nostalgia on social media, writing that Maya is “living the dream,” as she is getting married to a member of one of her favorite bands.

The 20-year-old American model has been featured on numerous fashion magazines, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia Italia, and has a large following on her social media accounts.

The famous singer shared his first romantic post on his Instagram account in September 2019 and stated she was the reason for his smile.

Payne is said to have proposed during lockdown with Henry, and has described her before as his “best friend,” adding that he feels like he found someone who completely supports him with everything. Fans of the iconic boy band are receiving double the good news, as Liam Payne takes the next steps in his relationship, and Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together.