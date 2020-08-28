Miranda Kerr Says She ‘Can’t Wait To Meet’ Ex Orlando Bloom’s New Baby

While some couples can‘t seem to stand one another after they break-up, it seems like Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr have maintained a healthy, supportive friendship following their divorce.
Earlier this week, Bloom and his fiancée, Katy Perry , welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom. As the couple posted the good news to Instagram, all of their celebrity friends and fans alike flocked to the comments section to send their congratulations--and one of the people to send their well wishes was none other than Orlando‘s ex, Miranda Kerr.
Bloom reposted a message, first shared by UNICEF, announcing the arrival of his daughter, under which Kerr shared her sweet comment about the exciting new addition to the family.
“I‘m so happy for you guys,” Kerr wrote. ”Can’t wait to meet her.”
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
It makes sense that the model is happy for this occasion because a new baby also means her son with Orlando, 9-year-old Flynn, will be a big brother once again.
Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013. In 2017, Miranda got remarried to Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. The pair share two sons: 2-year-old Hart and 10-month-old Myles.
As for the newest addition to their blended family, Orlando and Katy revealed the arrival of their baby girl in a statement shared by UNICEF, an organization both stars work with as goodwill ambassadors.
“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom‘s new bundle of joy,” the organization wrote alongside a photo of the new parents holding their baby’s tiny hand. The photo also shows Perry’s manicure, which features a flower in honor of their daughter’s name, Daisy.
The couple also shared a statement, through UNICEF, about welcoming their little girl, writing, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”
It‘s been a big week for Katy Perry, who also welcomed another baby into the world this week--her new album. Only two days after introducing Daisy Dove Bloom to the world, Perry dropped her sixth studio album, Smile, on Friday, August 28. She’s already learning what it’s like pulling double duty as a working mama, promoting her latest release from her hospital bed.
“IT‘S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE!” the star wrote on Instagram. ”I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY (sent from my hospital bed lol)”
As a first time mother, she‘ll definitely be able to get some tips from Miranda Kerr on how to balance everything.