Miranda Kerr Says She ‘Can’t Wait To Meet’ Ex Orlando Bloom’s New Baby

While some couples can‘t seem to stand one another after they break-up, it seems like Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr have maintained a healthy, supportive friendship following their divorce.

Earlier this week, Bloom and his fiancée, Katy Perry , welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom. As the couple posted the good news to Instagram, all of their celebrity friends and fans alike flocked to the comments section to send their congratulations--and one of the people to send their well wishes was none other than Orlando‘s ex, Miranda Kerr.

Bloom reposted a message, first shared by UNICEF, announcing the arrival of his daughter, under which Kerr shared her sweet comment about the exciting new addition to the family.

“I‘m so happy for you guys,” Kerr wrote. ”Can’t wait to meet her.”



It makes sense that the model is happy for this occasion because a new baby also means her son with Orlando, 9-year-old Flynn, will be a big brother once again.

Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013. In 2017, Miranda got remarried to Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. The pair share two sons: 2-year-old Hart and 10-month-old Myles.

As for the newest addition to their blended family, Orlando and Katy revealed the arrival of their baby girl in a statement shared by UNICEF, an organization both stars work with as goodwill ambassadors.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom‘s new bundle of joy,” the organization wrote alongside a photo of the new parents holding their baby’s tiny hand. The photo also shows Perry’s manicure, which features a flower in honor of their daughter’s name, Daisy.

The couple also shared a statement, through UNICEF, about welcoming their little girl, writing, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

It‘s been a big week for Katy Perry, who also welcomed another baby into the world this week--her new album. Only two days after introducing Daisy Dove Bloom to the world, Perry dropped her sixth studio album, Smile, on Friday, August 28. She’s already learning what it’s like pulling double duty as a working mama, promoting her latest release from her hospital bed.

“IT‘S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE!” the star wrote on Instagram. ”I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY (sent from my hospital bed lol)”