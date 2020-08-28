Jennifer Lopez’s new Coach campaign is a family affair with her mom and kids

Jennifer Lopez ’s latest Coach campaign is a family affair! The Hustlers actress was joined by her mother Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex- Marc Anthony , for the “Coach Family” campaign. The global advertising campaign celebrates stories of togetherness, relationships that endure and the power of modern families. With its launch, the fashion brand is focusing on the value and meaning of family in a time when “communities have never been more important.”

©Courtesy of Coach Jennifer Lopez’s twins star in the new Coach Family campaign

“Coach has given me an opportunity to reflect on three generations of love and appreciate the blessings that I have,” Jennifer said in a statement. Despite the “chaos” of 2020, the mom of two admitted that she’s never felt closer to her family. Jennifer confessed, “In a year like this year, where there is so much chaos, so much change and uncertainty just happening all around us, family is all about having a constant source of love and light for each other. I have never felt so close to my family or so dependent and needing them as I have during this time in my life.”

©Courtesy of Coach The campaign for Coach’s Fall 2020 collection celebrates the power of modern families

“At this moment, it feels important to re-examine our values,” Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers added. “To me, fashion, at its best, has always been about community, creativity and building lasting relationships. I am proud to share stories with our Coach Family about the people that matter most in their lives—relationships that are authentic and timeless.”

