Sarah Jessica Parker visits and greets customers at her New York City shoe store in a chic yet practical outfit

Sarah Jessica Parker is nothing short of a fashionista, but do we expect anything less from the woman who brought Carrie Bradshaw into our lives?
The 55-year-old actress was seen this week looking Manhattan chic, yet practical while running around New York City on Wednesday. Parker was barely recognizable wearing a pair of black shield sunglasses, a cheetah print face mask, a white summer dress that had a blue flower print on it, a grey cardigan, and a glimmer crossbody bag. She accessorized with a chunky brown beaded necklace wrapped around her neck twice, a silver pendant necklace, and a bangle on each wrist. Her shoe of choice was a pair of leopard-print sandals with a block heel from her own shoe line. Parker wore her long wavy blonde hair down, sported a glam smoky eye, and wore large headphones over her head.
Parker was heading to her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe boutique in the South Street Seaport district, according to the Daily Mail. In the photos, the actress is seen working the floor of her store helping customers while passing around boxes filled with stunning shoes.
After a busy day at her store, the actress was spotted heading to Luchadores for some afternoon tacos with a few other people. While ordering her lunch, the “Sex and the City” star added a large green backpack to her attire.
Parker has been spending a lot of time in the Hamptons this summer with husband, Matthew Broderick, according to the Daily Mail, especially since the couple’s Broadway show, “Plaza Suite,” has been suspended since New York City went into lockdown. Now the New Yorker is back in her home city checking on things at her stores.
Parker and Broderick married in 1997 and they have three children together, 17-year-old James and 11-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, according to the Daily Mail. Parker and Broderick have been quietly trying to sell their $19 million West Village townhouse on Charles Street. The couple’s home is not officially on the market but it’s accessible via a “whisper” listing, according to the New York Post.