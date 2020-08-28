Sarah Jessica Parker visits and greets customers at her New York City shoe store in a chic yet practical outfit

Sarah Jessica Parker is nothing short of a fashionista, but do we expect anything less from the woman who brought Carrie Bradshaw into our lives?

©GrosbyGroup

The 55-year-old actress was seen this week looking Manhattan chic, yet practical while running around New York City on Wednesday. Parker was barely recognizable wearing a pair of black shield sunglasses, a cheetah print face mask, a white summer dress that had a blue flower print on it, a grey cardigan, and a glimmer crossbody bag. She accessorized with a chunky brown beaded necklace wrapped around her neck twice, a silver pendant necklace, and a bangle on each wrist. Her shoe of choice was a pair of leopard-print sandals with a block heel from her own shoe line. Parker wore her long wavy blonde hair down, sported a glam smoky eye, and wore large headphones over her head.