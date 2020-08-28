Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn seeks more control over her fortune

Britney Spears ’ sister is seeking more control over the $57 million fortune of the iconic pop star, despite not being any reports of health issues with Britney, Jamie Lynn Spears has requested all assets to be moved into accounts with Fidelity Brokerage Services, which Jamie Lynn controls.

The princess of pop originally filed the trust to protect her large fortune for her children in 2004, meaning that the selected trustee would be designated to distribute the money for the care of Sean and Jayden Federline. The 29-year-old sister of the iconic performer is now set to be selected as the custodian of Britney’s SJB revocable trust.

There have been rumors of Britney’s younger sister being involved in the controversial conservatorship, including the participation of her mom, as she filed legal documents to be included in all decisions made about the finances of the singer.

Jamie Lynn was added as a trustee of the multi-million dollar assets back in 2018. However her role as a trustee limits her to ensure that the entirety of the fortune is transferred to her children in the event something were to happen to the 38-year-old singer, which makes it unclear as to why she is requesting the relocation of her sister’s assets to “blocked accounts.”

Britney has declared she strongly opposes the participation of her father in the conservatorship, which has been officially extended to February 2021, and requests his replacement with Jodi Montgomery, her longtime caregiver, to oversee the financial aspects and wellbeing, as specified in the legal agreement.

Paris Hilton recently commented on Britney’s conservatorship and the Free Britney movement created by concerned fans of the singer, saying it breaks her heart that she is still “treated like a child, and that “people have so much control over her.”