Barron Trump makes rare public appearance alongside siblings and First Lady Melania Trump

President Donald Trump had the support of his entire family, including son Barron Trump, as he delivered his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. The commander-in-chief’s youngest child, whom he shares with First Lady Melania Trump , made a rare public appearance on the final night of the 2020 convention. Dressed in a suit and tie, the 14-year-old first son joined his four older siblings Don Jr., 42, Ivanka, 38, Eric, 36, and Tiffany Trump, 26, on stage on the South Lawn of the White House. Ivanka and Jared Kushner’s three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, were also in attendance.

©SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images President Trump’s five children and three of his grandchildren joined him on stage at the 2020 RNC

In his remarks, President Trump praised his family saying, “Here tonight are the people who have made my journey possible, and filled my life with so much joy. For her incredible service to our nation and its children, I want to thank our magnificent first lady. I also want to thank my amazing daughter Ivanka for that introduction, and to all of my children and grandchildren. I love you more than words can express.”

The first lady stunned on Thursday evening wearing a neon green Valentino cape-shoulder pleated crepe dress, which she accessorized with a thin red belt. Melania sat beside her son as Donald delivered his speech. Earlier in the week, the mom of one gave a personal speech at the convention referencing her son Barron.

©BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images The first lady stunned in a neon green pleated dress on Aug. 27

While sending a special message to mothers on Tuesday from the newly restored White House Rose Garden, the first lady said, “This modern world is moving so fast, and our children face challenges that seem to change every few months. Just like me, I know many of you watch how mean and manipulative social media can be. And just like me, I’m sure many of you are looking for answers, how to talk to your children about the downside of technology and their relationships with their peers.”

Melania continued, “Like every parent in this country, I feel there is so many lessons to teach our son and the responsibilities as his mother but there are just not enough hours in the day to do it all. I remind myself that I am more fortunate than most and still have days that I look for wisdom and strength to do the very best I can for him. I am more fortunate than most and still have days that I look for wisdom and strength to do the very best I can for him.”