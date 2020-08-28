Will Jennifer Lopez be the first woman as a primary owner in the MLB?

It’s no denying that Jennifer Lopez loves baseball- baseball players anyways. But her love for the sport might soon become business. Lopez and fiancée Alex Rodriguez, former Yankees MLB player might soon become the new owners of the Mets. Lopez and Rodriguez are leading a group of investors aiming to buy the team from the Wilpon and Katz families. This is the couple‘s second shot trying to buy the team and final bids are due Monday.

JLo and A-Rod have a powerful and unique group that includes Vitamin Water, and Body Armour co-founder Mike Repole. Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola and NFL stars Travis Kelce, Brian Urlacher, and DeMarco Murray joined the group in July. Owning the Mets would be an amazing power move for JLo but she told Barstool Sports’ “The Corp” podcast the MLB would benefit from having a strong woman in power. If they win the bid, Lopez will be the only woman to be listed as a primary owner in the franchise.

Lopez explained “Listen, in this day and age, that would be something that would be so amazing, I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity and it is important for women to have positions of power that they’ve earned and deserve and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet. So, you know, of course, I am for it.” Considering the business decisions JLo has made in the past to have a successful 2 billion dollar fragrance line and upcoming skin and beauty line, there is no denying her business potential.

According to Newsday, it seems to be down to three competitors that have been after the Mets for months. Along with JLo and A-Rod’s group of investors, hedge-fund multibillionaire Steve Cohen, and private equity duo Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who already own the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils are the top competitors. Although Cohen is reportedly the “favorite” JLo and A-Rod have been resilient to buy the team and have raised millions to make it happen.