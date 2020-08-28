Engagement Alert! Former One Direction singer Liam Payne is engaged

Congratulations are in order! It’s been reported that Liam Payne, 26, and model Maya Henry, 20, are engaged after dating for two years. The former One Direction hottie popped the question with a sparkling £3 million diamond ring, which is around $3,958,905. Henry is a Texan model and was photographed with the ring on her special finger while they enjoyed a meal Thursday night at Londons upscale Novikov.

The UK DailyMail broke the story with exclusive pictures and an onlooker told the outlet that the couple looked smitten. In regards to her ring, they said it’s hard to miss because it‘s a “real dazzler.” The couple was first linked in August 2018 after Liam’s highly publicized split from X-factor judge and singer Cheryl, 37. They reportedly started dating a few weeks after the split. Payne and Cheryl have a 3-year-old son named Bear.

The hot couple looked stylish for their big reveal, Henry was wearing a beautiful black gown and leather jacket. Payne looked equally classy in a gold top that screamed money. According to sources close to the couple, the big proposal took place during lockdown and the news has been kept under wraps. In February there were reports that the couple had split but a source confirmed to DailyMail that at the time they were still together and just decided to lay low for a while. The source explained that they decided to take their relationship off social media and are enjoying each other‘s company away from the spotlight. In June the couple was spotted for the first time in months standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protest in London and were photographed holding hands and walking among the crowds.

Payne has been vocal about his troubles with love and told MTV NEWS in October that many girls have broken his heart. Payne explained, “Honestly with love, I think you don’t really understand it until it gives you that sting, it took a long time for me. Something really hurt me and it kind of made me appreciate love and people a lot more. For the longest time, living such an exposed life made dating really hard. I’ve found someone who’s genuinely my best friend, she’s just so relaxed about everything, and someone who’s completely got your back with everything is just the wildest thing.”

Payne and Henry started dating in 2018 but they actually met each other three years prior at a meet and greet with One Direction. Henry was 15 years old at the time and she was photographed with the band. They were first spotted holding hands in August 2019 on a date night in Mayfair before Payne spoke publicly about their romance for the first time while promoting his single “Stack It Up.” After the release, Payne made it Instagram official and uploaded a photo laughing and hugging Henry. Payne captioned the photo, “sometimes I don‘t recognize this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though.” Payne thanked Henry for being his biggest supporter and always keeping a big smile on his face. He has also credited her for helping him realize how perfect his life really is. Awe!