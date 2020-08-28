Meet Brad Pitt’s new 27-year-old model girlfriend

Last week “Bennifer” fans had a glimmer of hope after it was announced that Brad Pitt would be participating in a virtual table read with Jennifer Aniston . Unfortunately, it seems like false hope because Pitt has just been linked to a 27-year-old German model. According to US Weekly, the couple flew from Paris to the South of France today before making their way to the Chateau Miraval. A source confirmed to PageSix “They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together.” The chateau is a beautiful vineyard that he still owns with Angelina Jolie. The estate has reportedly been a major contention during their divorce settlement. The stunning model‘s name is Nicole Poturalski but she uses the name Nico Mary professionally. Pitt is 56 years old so the 30 year age difference definitely has people talking. Their relationship might have just come out in the open but the two actually might have been dating for the last 9 months. They were photographed back in November 2019 looking flirty while they watched Kanye West’s Sunday service at the Hollywood Bowl. Over the last few months she has alluded to having a “love” and “better half” on her Instagram which has people wondering if she was dropping hints about Pitt. Aside from being drop-dead gorgeous, here is everything we know about Pitt’s new boo.

According to the DailyMail, Poturalski is from Bergkamen and is of Polish heritage. She can reportedly speak 5 languages. Poturalski reportedly wanted to be a marine biologist before she was discovered by a talent scout at Disney Paris at the age of 13. She is represented by three reputable modeling agencies- A Management, NEXT Models in Los Angeles, and Official Models in New York. Poturalski has an impressive modeling career, she has been featured on the covers of Germany Harper‘s Bazaar and she is the cover girl of Elle Germany’s September 2020 issue. Her Instagram profile says “Be yourself nobody can be you.”

Considering Pitt has 6 children with Angelina Jolie, it’s a good thing Poturalski has one of her own. She has a son named Jamil. Poturalski is very private and little is known about Jamil‘s father. She rarely posts photos of Jamil on Instagram but in February she posted an adorable photo holding his hand captioned, “Angel Energy. Best Friend. Best Company. Gang!”

Poturalski’s Instagram feed is full of gorgeous photos and cute captions that share a little bit about her life. Poturalski loves Capri Sun, considers herself a flower child, and says she is a coffee addict. On her A Management profile page they asked, “If you could choose one superpower what would it be?” Poturalskis response was, “Traveling in time so I can visit all those amazing and historic events myself including the future”

Pitt is currently in the middle of a bitter never ending divorce with Jolie. Jolie most recently asked that the private judge overseeing the case be removed.