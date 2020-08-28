Look at Lea Michele’s first photo of her baby

Lea Michele shared the first photo of her beautiful newborn son on her Instagram account and gave a hint at the baby’s name with the caption, “forEver grateful for this true blessing.” The Glee star and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child on August 20, and have reportedly been at home, “bonding with the baby and resting.”

The 33-year-old actress also updated her profile with a new bio that describes her as a “Mama, Actor, Singer” and NY Times Best Selling Author. She has been posting regularly during the month of August, updating her followers with photos of her everyday life.

Fans of the actress received the first glimpse of Lea’s baby on Wednesday with a black and white close-up of the newborn’s adorable toes, however her comments are still deactivated on her Instagram posts, giving the recent accusations online about her behavior on the set of the glee, and during her earlier Broadway appearances, being ultimately branded as a ‘bully’.

A source close to the couple shared that the baby has been “very calm so far and sleeps a lot,” also stating that they have been receiving help from Michele’s mom, and that Reich is enjoying being a Dad, helping Lea whenever she “needs an extra hand,” adding that he wants to be there at all times.

Lea Michele issued an apology on social media in June after the allegations started to surface online, where she shared she was “a couple of months from becoming a mother,” and wanted to take responsibility for her actions in order to be a role model for her child.