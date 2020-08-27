EXCLUSIVE Images of Beyoncé and Jay-Z vacationing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

If you think about it, we probably have a lot in common with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Let‘s see, both of them know that the summer is all about having family gatherings, they also enjoy the beach and, like us, they love hanging out with friends and drink rosé. Now, the only minor difference is that their family is worth millions of dollars; they vacation in the Hamptons, and their guest list includes Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Yes! Living their worry-free life in a yacht, the Carters and Dorsey were caught cruising the East end of Long Island, New York, while sipping some wine and enjoying the beautiful sunny day. Alongside the power couple and the technology entrepreneur, was Blue Ivy , and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter, plus other family members and guests.

Beyoncé enjoyed the ride wearing an effortless look. Barefooted, the singer paired fitted jean shorts with a white blouse and a bucket hat, while her husband rocked a plaid shirt and red shorts. Dorsey also kept it simple by wearing a black t-shirt and long pants. Blue Ivy, which is already a fashion icon, thanks to the help of her personal stylist, Manuel Mendez, rocked a white t-shirt with tie-dye shorts.

Although it is unknown if the multibillionaires were mixing business with pleasure, we can agree that everybody looked like they were having a blast. And to be honest, they all deserve it, especially Queen Bey, who recently premiered Black Is King, a mesmerizing musical film and visual album to companion the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

For months, the award winner powerhouse wrote and directed alongside Kwasi Fordjour, Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Ibra Ake, Jenn Nkiru, Jake Nava, Pierre Debusschere, and Dikayl Rimmasch a visual masterpiece and a win for the culture. The 85 minutes film, currently available on Disney+, tells the beautiful story of a young African king expelled from his family and later goes through a lot of experiences to find himself, find love and reclaim his throne.

The “Black Parade” singer goes scene through scene portraying a spirit guide while reinforcing her African ancestry and introducing to the Western Hemisphere, the richness and essence of the second-largest continent in the world.

But releasing entertainment content and vacationing is not the only thing Beyoncé has been doing this summer. The singer, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist has been very outspoken about the recent deaths of African Americans in the police’s hands. She took social media to remember and demand justice for the tragic losses of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and her most recent post dedicated to the health and well-being of Jacob Blake, shot seven times in the back by a police officer. “Sending prayers and thoughts to Jacob Blake and his family,” she wrote sharing an image of Blake and his three sons.