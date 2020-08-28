GOOD NEWS: Antonio Banderas announces full recovery from COVID-19

Antonio Banderas announced on social media that he has officially recovered from COVID-19, following the diagnosis he received on August 10, on his 60th birthday. After three weeks of having announced being infected with the deadly virus, and spending 21 days in quarantine, the Hollywood star wrote on his personal Twitter account that he is cured, and shared that his thoughts “go to those who weren’t as fortunate” as him, as well as to those who “suffered more” than he did.

Banderas had posted a baby photo of himself earlier this month, and shared a message that stated he was doing “relatively well,” as he revealed he found himself forced to celebrate his birthday in quarantine after testing positive with the virus. The actor admitted he was feeling “a bit more tired than usual,” but that he would make a complete recovery by following the medical instructions.

The “Mask of Zorro” star shared his recovery announcement in English and Spanish along with a photoshopped image of him kicking away the virus, and gave words of encouragement for everyone worldwide who is being affected with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sending “strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.”

The actor makes part of a long list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba. Banderas said he used his time in isolation to “read, write, rest,” as well as, “making plans to begin to give meaning to my brand-new 60 years to which I’m arriving full of enthusiasm and hope.”