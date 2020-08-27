Jessica Mulroney shares moment of ‘pure joy’ from Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Jessica Mulroney is remembering her best friend’s wedding. After squashing reports of a fallout between her and Meghan Markle , the Canadian stylist shared a photo from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 royal wedding. Jessica’s children, Ivy, Brian and John Mulroney, had starring roles serving as a bridesmaid and page boys at the lavish affair alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte . On Thursday, the mom of three posted a throwback picture of one of her sons smiling with his mouth wide open as he held Meghan’s veil walking down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel. Alongside the image, she wrote, “I see this and pure joy.”

Jessica announced in July that she would be “stepping back from social media” after influencer Sasha Exeter accused her of “textbook white privilege.” Sasha claimed that the celebrity stylist, whose friend Meghan is “arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world,” took “offense to a very generic call to action” for influencers to use their platforms to combat racism. Jessica allegedly sent Sasha a threat in writing and made herself the victim.

“During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history,” Sasha said. “That’s a threat to my livelihood and for her to threaten me, a single mom, a single Black mom, during a racial pandemic blows my mind. It’s absolutely unbelievable.”

