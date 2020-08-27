Amber Riley To Perform Tribute To Late ‘Glee’ Costar Naya Rivera on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

A little over a month after the actress‘ death, Amber Riley is getting ready to perform a tribute to former Glee star Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Riley made the announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with text that reads, “Catch Riley tribute performance to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live! August 27th.” In her caption, she also let fans know that a ”special announcement will also be made on Kimmel! So stay tuned.”
Both stars acted alongside each other on Glee for six seasons, so it‘s only right the actress pay tribute to her costar through music after working together for such a long time.
“Our queen is singing for our other queen,” another former Glee costar, Kevin McHale, tweeted on Wednesday to show support. “Thankful for @MsAmberPRiley always. She’s the strongest. Can’t wait to watch.”
Our queen is singing for our other queen. Thankful for @MsAmberPRiley always. She’s the strongest. Can’t wait to watch. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fUzDiSQ0Ts— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) August 26, 2020
This upcoming talk-show tribute is just the most recent way Riley is making sure her friend is remembered following the drowning accident that took her life in July.
“Miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera,” Riley wrote on Instagram on July 23, two weeks after Rivera’s death. ”I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another.”
“There was never competition, or shade, or intimidation with us,” she continued. ”Just pure adoration and mutual respect. You deserved better. You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times!“
miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera I'm so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another. - There was never competition, or shade, or intimidation with us. Just pure adoration and mutual respect. You deserved better. You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times!
Naya Rivera was pronounced dead on July 13, five days after she went missing at Lake Piru in California, where she had rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey.
The 33-year-old actress was first reported missing on July 8 when her son--who she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey--was found sleeping alone on the boat. There was an extra life vest found on board along with Rivera’s ID.
“We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told reporters last month. “It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”
You can catch Amber Riley‘s tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 11:35 pm.