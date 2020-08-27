Amber Riley To Perform Tribute To Late ‘Glee’ Costar Naya Rivera on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

A little over a month after the actress‘ death, Amber Riley is getting ready to perform a tribute to former Glee star Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Riley made the announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with text that reads, “Catch Riley tribute performance to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live! August 27th.” In her caption, she also let fans know that a ”special announcement will also be made on Kimmel! So stay tuned.”

Both stars acted alongside each other on Glee for six seasons, so it‘s only right the actress pay tribute to her costar through music after working together for such a long time.

“Our queen is singing for our other queen,” another former Glee costar, Kevin McHale, tweeted on Wednesday to show support. “Thankful for @MsAmberPRiley always. She’s the strongest. Can’t wait to watch.”

Our queen is singing for our other queen. Thankful for @MsAmberPRiley always. She’s the strongest. Can’t wait to watch. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fUzDiSQ0Ts — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) August 26, 2020



This upcoming talk-show tribute is just the most recent way Riley is making sure her friend is remembered following the drowning accident that took her life in July.

“Miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera,” Riley wrote on Instagram on July 23, two weeks after Rivera’s death. ”I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another.”

“There was never competition, or shade, or intimidation with us,” she continued. ”Just pure adoration and mutual respect. You deserved better. You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times!“