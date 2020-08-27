Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted during a rare outing in Los Angeles with their adorable daughters in tow

The “La La Land” actor and fashion designer have been dating since 2011 when they were filming the movie, “The Place Beyond the Pines” together. The only time the duo has been seen together out as a couple was on the red carpet while promoting the movie in 2012, according to Insider.

Although the two are very private and tight-lipped about their relationship and family, both will occasionally say a few gushing words about one another to the public. In an interview with Hello!, Gosling sweetly spoke about Mendes in the highest regard. “I know that I‘m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” he said, continuing to say that the only criteria he seeks in a woman is ”that she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

Gosling didn’t stop there. During his acceptance speech in 2017 for his film, “La La Land,” he dedicated his award to his leading lady. “I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I‘ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said.

“If she hadn‘t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters Amada and Esmeralda, I love you,” he said ending his speech.

Working on flourishing their relationship in private has certainly worked for this power couple and we hope to see more spontaneous outings from them.