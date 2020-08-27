Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their babygirl into the world: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parents! The 35-year-old singer and 43-year-old actor welcomed their baby girl named, Daisy Dove Bloom into the world on Wednesday. The couple took to Instagram to share their exciting news. Bloom shared a post by Unicef, a charity in which the couple is ambassadors for, confirming the arrival of Daisy with a black and white photo of the newborn’s hand.

The post beautifully introduced the couple’s newborn to the world while also addressing the work Unicef is doing. It was captioned, “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom‘s new bundle of joy.”

The statement went on to say, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said in a statement to Unicef. ”But we know we‘re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” they shared.

“Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

This is the first child for Perry and the second child for Bloom, who also has a 9-year-old son, Flynn with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. The public first learned of Perry being pregnant back in March when she showed her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video.