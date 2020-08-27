Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their babygirl into the world: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parents! The 35-year-old singer and 43-year-old actor welcomed their baby girl named, Daisy Dove Bloom into the world on Wednesday. The couple took to Instagram to share their exciting news. Bloom shared a post by Unicef, a charity in which the couple is ambassadors for, confirming the arrival of Daisy with a black and white photo of the newborn’s hand.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
The post beautifully introduced the couple’s newborn to the world while also addressing the work Unicef is doing. It was captioned, “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom‘s new bundle of joy.”
The statement went on to say, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said in a statement to Unicef. ”But we know we‘re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” they shared.
“Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”
This is the first child for Perry and the second child for Bloom, who also has a 9-year-old son, Flynn with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. The public first learned of Perry being pregnant back in March when she showed her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video.
Just a few weeks ago, during a virtual appearance on the ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ Bloom couldn’t contain his excitement about becoming a girl dad. “I‘m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl. I hope she’s going to love me as much as I love her. But that daddy’s girl thing, that love of your life feeling, I think is right around there,” Bloom told Fallon.
After dating for years on and off again, Perry and Bloom finally got engaged in February 2019 and earlier this year found out they were expecting a baby together. We couldn’t be more excited and happy for the new parents.