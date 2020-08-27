The Kardashians Struggle While Adjusting To Quarantine In New ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be back on our TV screens on Thursday, September 17--but when they return, things are going to look a lot different.

A new sneak peak of the upcoming episodes shows that the family‘s life has changed a lot from what we’re used to seeing, trading extravagant parties and family gatherings for complete isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much like the rest of us, the Kardashians resorted to video calls for their entertainment, not being able to live without the family they‘re so used to seeing in person day in and day out. In their first episode back, we see Kris Jenner hosting a virtual lunch with Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick, explaining how their virtual time together is helping to get them through the quarantine.

“We‘re at another week of quarantine,” KJ explains in a confessional. ”It’s gonna be a while until we get together for a big family dinner again, so I decided to have the whole family come together and do a video call. I think it’ll be really fun.”

Eventually, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner join the party, with North West and a dancing Mason Disick making appearances throughout the night.

“I feel like I‘ve been in here for a year,” Khloe tells the group as their mother, Kris, admits she’s having both ”good days and bad days.”

“But it‘s about just not being able to see you guys,” the momager adds. ”I get really sad.”

“The whole thing is just hard,” Khloe responds. ”It‘s like, how long is this gonna go on for and what’s gonna happen?”

That‘s when Scott gives the family and all of their viewers a hard pill to swallow, saying, “a lot longer than we think.”

When Kim joins the conversation to ask how their grandma MJ is doing, Kris ends up breaking down while thinking about her mother being so lonely throughout all of this.

“She‘s good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely. I know you all do, but just don’t forget,” Jenner says about MJ before breaking down.”I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down, We’d just drive around to some familiar spots.”

She continues, “It was good. I just miss her. I feel so bad because she‘s lonely and she’s been in that apartment for, I don’t know, two months because of her fracture.”

This quarantine has been a hard adjustment for everyone, especially those with older family members, like MJ, who they can‘t go see.

Check out the new preview of Keeping Up With The Kardashians down below to see how to family is coping with this new normal.