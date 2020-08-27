Inter Miami CF Media Availability & Training Session

David Beckham gets kisses from Sage

The soccer superstar is celebrating a national day with love!

Soccer player and dreamboat  David Beckham  posted a photo celebrating the National Dog Day and made a lot of people jealous of his dog Sage who is centimeters away from his mouth trying to give him lots of licks and kisses. Beckham captioned the pic, “Happy International dog day 🐶 sage trying her luck with a kiss on the lips 💋.” Can we blame her?


 

His wife  Victoria Beckham  posted a similarly cute picture that showed off both her man and their dog captioned, “Happy #InternationalDogDay from @davidbeckham and Sage! 😂💕 ” David is wearing a stylish fedora and Sage has her tongue out looking as happy as anyone would be in his arms.

 

Sage is the family’s third dog and they adopted her on Christmas as a gift for their 4 children. Sage joined a Cocker Spaniel duo named Olive and Fig. Even though it might look like the couple is picking favorites by only shouting out Sage on the gram, Olive and Fig have gotten love too. Beckham posted an adorable photo with all of his “gorgeous girls” on a walk, including his daughter Harper in May.

 

The Beckhams weren’t the only celebrities that celebrated national dog day. Jennifer Lopez tweeted a photo of her labrador and Goldendoodle captioned “ Happy #NationalDogDay to my favorite two pups!!!” The Goldendoodle is a new addition to the family. Jeniffer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez surprised her son Maximilian with him in June.

  

Shania Twain posted a hilarious meme of her dog Melo on Twitter that said “The Woman In Melo.”

  

Chris Evans showed off his quarantine beard and his pooch on twitter with two handsome selfies.

  

Even Lionel Richie got sentimental on Twitter with his “little man.”

  
