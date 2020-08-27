David Beckham gets kisses from Sage

Soccer player and dreamboat David Beckham posted a photo celebrating the National Dog Day and made a lot of people jealous of his dog Sage who is centimeters away from his mouth trying to give him lots of licks and kisses. Beckham captioned the pic, “Happy International dog day 🐶 sage trying her luck with a kiss on the lips 💋.” Can we blame her?

His wife Victoria Beckham posted a similarly cute picture that showed off both her man and their dog captioned, “Happy #InternationalDogDay from @davidbeckham and Sage! 😂💕 ” David is wearing a stylish fedora and Sage has her tongue out looking as happy as anyone would be in his arms.

Sage is the family’s third dog and they adopted her on Christmas as a gift for their 4 children. Sage joined a Cocker Spaniel duo named Olive and Fig. Even though it might look like the couple is picking favorites by only shouting out Sage on the gram, Olive and Fig have gotten love too. Beckham posted an adorable photo with all of his “gorgeous girls” on a walk, including his daughter Harper in May.