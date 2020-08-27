Margot Robbie plans to invite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for dinner in LA

Margot Robbie says she is planning to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle around to her Los Angeles home for dinner. The 30-year-old actress confirmed she previously met Harry at social gatherings, and thinks of him as an entertaining guest. Stating, “Whenever I met Harry in London at parties he always seemed like a lot of fun,” adding that she would be happy to have him and his wife over for dinner.

The star of ‘Suicide Squad’ had previously lived in London with her British husband Tom Ackerley, where she shared a five-bedroom home with some friends, and met Prince Harry during this time. Robbie says she feels like she could “relate to them and their mood, so it would be cool to hang out and have dinner.“

Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles earlier this year following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, and according to reports they decided to relocate to the coastal town of Santa Barbara. The Oscar nominated actress described her experience as “not easy,” as she has moved twice, and wanted to give advice to the royal couple and said they should “give it time,” adding that the city has a lot to offer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed in Tyler Perry‘s Los Angeles home when they first moved, and are rumored to have Oprah Winfrey as their neighbor in their new Santa Barbara residence. Meghan has also been in contact with Michelle Obama on different occasions, including her most recent appearance in Michelle Obama’s voter participation initiative to close the race and age voting gap in the country.