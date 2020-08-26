Miley Cyrus Launches Merchandise In Honor Of Her Late Grandmother

Miley Cyrus is honoring the memory of her late grandmother with some new merchandise.

Over the weekend, the “Wrecking Ball” singer confirmed her 85-year-old grandmother, Loretta Jean Palmer Finley, had passed away. She shared the news with her fans by posting a series of videos and pictures alongside a touching tribute on Instagram.

“Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change,” Cyrus wrote in her caption. ”You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that, the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted.”

“I will miss you for the rest of my life,” she continued. ”I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us....”



The following Monday, Miley went on to announce that limited-edition T-shirts celebrating her maternal grandmother, who she called Mammie, are available to purchase on her online shop for the next two weeks. Plus, some of the funds raised from sales of the merch will benefit Community in Schools of Tennessee, a non-profit organization that surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

“In honor of my Mammies funeral #Mammie4Evr limited tees are up on http://shop.Mileycyrus.com…. portion of profits will be donated to @CISTennessee to support children staying in school!” Miley wrote on Twitter. “My grandma was a preschool teacher and graduated college at 70 years old! My hero!”

The short-sleeve T-shirts come in black and light blue colorways and feature a portrait created by Sean Ellmore, which shows Mammie smiling and throwing up the peace sign with her fingers, perfectly capturing her fun-loving personality. The back of the top, which retails for $25, features the words “Mammie 4EVR” in a repeating pattern.